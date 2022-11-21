How Gloria got rid of chronic pain thanks to Total Health Chiropractic

If you've ever tweaked your back just slightly, you're well aware of how debilitating it can be. While the pain goes away for most, others live with that pain for years with no relief.

For those who can't get rid of the chronic pain, they turn to Dr. Miller at Total Health Chiropractic for the non-surgical, non-invasive approach to healing so they can get back to loving life again.

The DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain, can help relieve the following conditions:

Back Pain

Neck Pain

Sciatica

Herniated and/or Bulging Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Watch the interview above to hear Gloria's story of how she found relief at Total Health Chiropractic after years of frustration and failed treatments elsewhere.

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special discount for new patients.

They're offering a $55 new patient consultation and examination. Plus, during your visit, you'll receive a copy of Dr. Miller's book, “The Back Pain Solution- A Common Sense Approach to Chronic Pain.”

This deal is limited to the first five callers.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or call Call (616) 828-0861.

This segment is sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic.