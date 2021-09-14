How conversations & healthy meals with your kids have a positive impact on their mental health

While technology offers the chance to connect with people all over the world, it can sometimes be a hindrance to connecting to those closest to us at home. Setting everything aside and having a family meal around the table may now be more important than ever.

Family Fare and i understand love heals have partnered up to encourage people to gather as a family around the dinner table to have important conversations around topics such as mental health. Vonnie Woodrick, the founder of i understand, and Deanna Scheid, a registered dietitian with Spartan Nash about how to get the conversation started, and how the food we put into our bodies can play a huge role in our mental health.

Gathering around the table with the family can reduce stress, anxiety, and incorporates togetherness. One of the most important things we can do to grow is with the people we're closest to so we can connect and stay strong together.

Sometimes, parents can dismiss their children without even realizing it with sayings like "you'll be fine" or "it'll go away." Taking time at the dinner table to ask open-ended questions to the kids can help build that connection and the kids can feel safe to talk to their parents.

i understand has plenty of resources for parents on how to get conversations started with the kids. Conversation topics include how to deal with bullies, and how to deal with stress and anxiety.

The food people put into their bodies also has a huge effect on mental health. Fruits and vegetables with high levels of antioxidants like berries, apples, bananas, and blueberries actually fight off some depression symptoms. These healthy foods also help prevent cardiovascular disease.

Stay connected and stay strong with i understand love heals, and find healthy recipes at shopfamilyfare.com/family-meals-month.

If you're struggling and need support, help is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK.

Stay Connected, Stay Strong is sponsored by Family Fare.