Hopscotch Girls book series empowers children by teaching financial literacy

A new book series, The Hopscotch Girls, aims to teach young girls financial literacy and entrepreneurship in a fun and relatable way.

The second book, Mia Madison, CEO, just released, as well as a Kid Business Boot Camp Kit to help kids take their ideas from paper to reality.

Melissa Foley, founder of The Hopscotch Girls, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to discuss the new book series which recognizes the need for children to develop a strong foundation in financial literacy.

One of the key aspects of the Hopscotch Girls series is the focus on building confidence and self-esteem in young girls. By showcasing strong, independent female characters, the books aim to combat stereotypes and inspire girls to believe in themselves and their abilities.

Through the adventures of Mia Madison, CEO and her friends, children will learn what it’s like to run businesses and learn about balancing the demands of school, friends, and family life along the way.

Learn more by visiting hopscotchgirls.com.

