Hopelynd hosting community photography event for people with disabilities

Grand Rapids nonprofit, Hopelynd, uses their platform to advocate and encourage disabled individuals through art and photography. The organization has held several pop-up exhibits over the past year, and a new photography event is set to take place this summer.

"Viewfinder" is a walk and roll across downtown Grand Rapids, inviting all ages, skill levels, physical mental, and emotional disabilities to learn photography techniques. No professional equipment is required.

Participants can sign up for two sessions on July 20 at 9 A.M. or 1:30 P.M., with a free public showcase taking place Wednesday, July 23 at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M.

The event is free to participate in, including attending the public showcase. Registration is limited to 50 spaces for both sessions and can be done online.

Volunteers are needed to assist participants and can contact info@hopelynd.com for more information.

Hopelynd co-founder Kara Hanes sat down with Michelle to talk about the project and showcase some of the adaptive equipment used to make photography more accessible.

Visit hopelynd.com/viewfinder for more information.

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