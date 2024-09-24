Hope PKGs supplies first night bags for kids in foster care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Holland native Lisa Hoeve is a dedicated advocate for children in foster care. She's a mom of six and has fostered more than 19 children, providing a loving, safe environment to them all.

In her spare time, Holland native Lisa Hoeve founded Hope PKGS, providing "first night bags" full of necessities to kids in the foster care system. She is now recognized for all her hard work through the Loreal Paris Women of Worth Award.

First Night Bags help foster families and children connect during the challenging first moments of meeting. These bags bring a sense of calm to what can be an awkward and stressful situation.

Each First Night Bag is thoughtfully created and contains new, age-appropriate items like pajamas, blankets, underwear, socks, toiletries, stuffed animals, and more.

Lisa Hoeve joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk more about her non-profit, and the impact the Women of Worth Award will do for Hope PKGS.

Learn more about the non-profit by visiting hopepkgs.org.

