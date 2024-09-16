Hope Network's Michigan Education Corps Program helps young students in reading and math

When a student is proficient in reading and math their future is brighter. Hope Network's Michigan Education Corps knows this and offers a tutoring program that helps young students overcome educational barriers.

Michigan Education Corps serves students age three through grade eight, ensuring each one has a chance to succeed. They assist students in reading and math, provide students with one-on-one attention multiple times a week, and give them the education they deserve.

Hope Network's Michigan Education Corps Program always needs tutors. As a Reading Corps Interventionist, people will be placed at a local school where they’ll help students become better readers. Every day, they’ll meet with students one-on-one to provide extra practice and build skills using scripted, evidence-based interventions.

To learn more on how to become a tutor, or sign up for their services, visit hopenetwork.org/michigan-education-corps.

