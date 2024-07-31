Hope Network hosts Prom of the Decades on August 2

The glamour, the glitz, the dancing, and hanging out with friends are fond memories of prom night. Hope Network hopes to give its patients a night to remember for those at the River Valley Facility at the second annual Prom of the Decades.

On August 2, Hope Network’s River Valley facility is transformed into a prom fantasy. The residents spend the morning ‘shopping’ for their attire and getting their hair and makeup done before hitting the dance floor. Then the residents get to enjoy a night of prom activities all dressed up.

Hope Network is looking for clothing and monetary donations to make this event as amazing as possible for its attendees. Clothing donations can be dropped off at 1450 Leonard NE, or money can be donated here.

