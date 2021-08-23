Watch
Hope Network hosting One in Five Relay Marathon

Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:47:26-04

Not many races have an 8pm start time but that's indeed the intrigue behind Hope Network's One in Five Marathon Relay being held this Friday, August 27 at Kent County's Millennium Park. The race is part of the series, which is a collection of run/walk events aimed at supporting mental health in honor of the one in five adults who face mental illness.

Teams of five will complete a full marathon(26.2 miles), each doing a 5 mile loop with the fifth runner taking on 6.2 miles.

Other upcoming races:

  • Suicide Prevention Day Virtual 5K: Sept. 10
  • World Mental Health Day Virtual 5k/10K: Oct. 10

For more details, visit 1in5series.com or hopenetwork.org

