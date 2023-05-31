Hope Network Foundation hosting One in Five Team Marathon and 5K

More than 50 percent of people will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lives, and nearly 60 percent of mental illness goes untreated. That's why the Hope Network Foundation is holding its annual One In Five Series to get people talking about mental health and to encourage the community to exercise in honor of the one in five who go through it.

The night will consist of multiple races through the paved trails at Millennium Park, followed by a post-race celebration of lights, music, food, drinks, and more:

• 6:30 p.m.: A free 1-mile community walks open to all ages and abilities, followed by an epic celebration of music, food trucks, bounce houses, yard games, and more. No registration is necessary.

• 7 p.m.: 10K handcycle race begins

• 7:30 p.m.: Traditional 5K run begins

• TWILIGHT (Approximately 8:30 p.m.).: Marathon Relay begins

• 8:45 p.m.: 10K Heat begins

• 11:59 p.m.: Afterparty closes

One in Five Team Marathon and 5K will take place on June 2 at Millennium Park.

Entry fees for entrants range from $45 per person for virtual participation, $50 for the 5K, or $65 per person as a 5-mile or 10K runner individually or as a marathon team.

Proceeds from this event support the Hope Network Foundation.

For pricing and registration, visit 1in5series.com.