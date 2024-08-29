Hop on your bike and join the Ada Classic Criterium on August 31

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Bike racers of all ages are getting ready for a fast-paced race throughout downtown Ada at the Classic Criterium.

Criterium racing is an American-style bike race that differs from races seen on TV like the Tour de France in that these are held on looped courses that are usually less than a mile long. Races vary in length from 20 minutes to 75 minutes, and given the course, it is a very spectator-friendly event as the cyclists take two to two and a half minutes to complete a lap.

This race is a non-profit event supporting the Michigan Dental Association Foundation's initiatives in West Michigan. The MDA Foundation Board raises money to give it back to local community organizations providing dental education and care to Michigan’s uninsured and underserved.

Ada Classic Criterium will take place on August 31 starting at 1 p.m. and finishing around 7 p.m. The race will start at finish at The Community Church on Thornapple River Dr.

To register, visit adacrit.com.

