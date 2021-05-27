Honoring the fallen; Memorial Day's True Meaning

As Memorial Day approaches, it's important to remember that Monday isn't just a day off of work, or a chance to grill out or shoot fireworks, it's a day of remembrance for those who've lost their lives while serving the United States.

Eric Rittmeyer, former U.S. Marine and mental wellness coach, shares ways people can properly pay their respects to veterans and those defending the nation.

For families that have lost a loved one in combat, every day is Memorial Day. While they certainly don’t expect everyone to stay inside and wallow, there are a few things people should be doing to show support: pause, reflect, remember, and honor those who have served.

