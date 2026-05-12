Honoring service and sacrifice: Armed Forces Thanksgiving

May is Armed Forces Month, and Armed Forces Thanksgiving's luncheon event has helped to raise over $500,000 for the West Michigan Veterans Coalition since its inception in 2014. The annual luncheon combines celebration with civics, honoring those who have served while continuing to raise money for the West Michigan Veterans Coalition. This year's event is Friday, May 15 at the J.W. Marriott from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M.

Attendees that include high school students, local business leaders, and veterans will hear from a keynote speaker and the students in attendance will learn about the impact of military services. This year's keynote speaker will be retired Navy SEAL and Purple Heart recipient Marcus Luttrell.

The luncheon event is sold out, but donations are still being accepted.

Joe DiBenedetto, managing director at LLYC, sat down with Todd to share more about the event.

Visit armedforcesthx.org for more information.

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