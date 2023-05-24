Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Honor veterans on May 30 at the Veterans Memorial Day Parade

Kent County Veterans Services encourages the community to show support for those who served the country.
Posted at 11:56 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 11:56:17-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Memorial Day weekend is approaching, a time to honor all of the military personnel who've died serving their country. One way to do that is to attend the Memorial Day Parade in downtown Grand Rapids, a highlight for many to show their appreciation for all service and sacrifice.

The Veterans Memorial Day Parade will take place on Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Division under the I-196 overpass. South to Fulton, then East to Veterans Memorial Park. A ceremony of Remembrance immediately follows at Veterans Memorial Park.

While the parade honors these heroes for the day with a parade, the Kent County Veterans Services wants to remind veterans of the honor and services they provide year-round.

To learn more about upcoming events, or the services they can provide for veterans, visit accesskent.com/Departments/VeteransServices.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward