Honor veterans on May 30 at the Veterans Memorial Day Parade

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Memorial Day weekend is approaching, a time to honor all of the military personnel who've died serving their country. One way to do that is to attend the Memorial Day Parade in downtown Grand Rapids, a highlight for many to show their appreciation for all service and sacrifice.

The Veterans Memorial Day Parade will take place on Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Division under the I-196 overpass. South to Fulton, then East to Veterans Memorial Park. A ceremony of Remembrance immediately follows at Veterans Memorial Park.

While the parade honors these heroes for the day with a parade, the Kent County Veterans Services wants to remind veterans of the honor and services they provide year-round.

To learn more about upcoming events, or the services they can provide for veterans, visit accesskent.com/Departments/VeteransServices.