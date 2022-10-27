Honor those who have passed at the Dia De Los Muertos Festival

Enjoy a free cultural and educational event celebrating and honoring loved ones who gave passed at the Grand Rapids Dia De Los Muertos Festival on October 30.

From 3 to 7 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, people can learn more about the traditional Latin American display altars, or ofrendas, honoring family and friends who have passed away. There will also be live music, Latino food, workshops, and crafts during the day-long festival.

A Day of the Dead procession from the Hispanic Center of West Michigan to Roosevelt Park will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. The community is encouraged to meet at the parking lot of the Hispanic Center of West Michigan and join the walking parade toward the festival.

Learn more about this event by visiting their Facebook page.