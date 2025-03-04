Honor International Women's Day with education, advocacy, with Resisting Harm, Building the Future

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The purpose of International Women's Day, celebrated annually on March 8, is to recognize and honor the achievements of women across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. It also serves as a call to action for gender equality, advocating for women's rights, addressing discrimination, and promoting inclusivity.

A new administration has taken office in the United States, bringing changes that are impacting communities around the world. Many marginalized groups—including immigrants, LGBTQIA+ individuals, women, nonbinary people, people with disabilities, and Indigenous communities—are facing new challenges. At the same time, broader issues such as environmental concerns and democratic stability remain pressing.

These challenges stem from deeply rooted political and economic systems that often prioritize the interests of a powerful few. In response, we must ask: How can we support one another and work toward a more inclusive and equitable society? How can we build stronger communities that uplift everyone and protect the planet?

Coming Together for Change

The Arcus Center for Social Justice Leadership(ACSJL) is hosting a 2.5-day gathering to bring together activists, organizers, and thought leaders to address these important issues. Through collaborative discussions and strategy sessions, participants will explore ways to safeguard rights, promote equity, and foster meaningful change.

Key topics will include:

Labor Rights: Advocating for fair wages and better working conditions.

Reproductive Justice: Ensuring access to essential healthcare and personal autonomy.

LGBTQIA+ and Trans Rights: Promoting inclusion and addressing discrimination.

Global Challenges: Understanding the impact of conflicts and working toward peaceful solutions.

Envisioning a Better Future

Beyond addressing immediate challenges, this gathering is an opportunity to imagine and create a future rooted in justice and mutual support. By working together and sharing ideas, we can develop more inclusive policies and community-driven solutions.

Now is the time to collaborate, learn from one another, and take steps toward a more just and sustainable world. Join us in this important conversation and movement for positive change.

This is a free event, but donations are accepted. Please RSVP as space is limited.