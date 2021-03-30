Honolulu House to celebrate reopening with Easter Egg Hunt on April 4

Standing in the heart of Marshall's National Historic District is a home built over 150 years ago. Now called the Honolulu House Museum, it's a great place to celebrate Easter weekend with an egg hunt and much more planned.

The Honolulu House plans to host an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, with sessions at 2, 2:30, and 3 p.m.

The event will be limited to 25 kids per session and must register by calling (269)-719-0546 or send a message on Facebook.

Honolulu House Museum reopens for the 2021 season on Saturday, April 3. The Marshall Historical Museum at GAR Hall opens in May.

The Marshall Historic Home Tour is expected to return on the weekend of September 11-12.

Honolulu House is located at 107 North Kalamazoo Avenue in Marshall.

To learn more about what's going on at Honolulu House, visit marshallhistoricalsociety.org.