Homes Giving Hope hosting the Boots & Bling Gala on September 29

Homes Giving Hope provides adults with developmental disabilities the resources they need to become independent. However, it can be a challenge to make that transition.

Homes Giving Hope is hosting a gala to help fund these resources while also giving the community to learn more about their organization and have a fun night out.

The Boots and Bling Gala will take place on September 29 at Hydrangea Blue Barn, located at 5716 11 Mile Road.

People are encouraged to wear their best boot & bling western attire. The evening will have the following schedule:

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Cocktails & Appetizers, Live Music, Silent Auction

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Dinner & Program

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Live Auction

Tickets cost $100 per person.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit homesgivinghope.org/gala-event.