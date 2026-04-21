Homegrown Classic returns to Cornerstone University for second year

The Homegrown Classic has grown from last year, bringing high school seniors a final chance to participate in an All-Star basketball game before leaving for college. The event has expanded from being just an All-Star game to include a partnership with Special Olympics Michigan to host a unified basketball game, as well as feature more kinds of games to highlight top local players.

This year's Homegrown Classic will be held Thursday, April 23 at Cornerstone University. Tip-off begins at 4:30 P.M.

Besides the SOMI unified games and boys and girls matchups, the evening will feature three-point shootouts, a dunk contest, as well as local food trucks. Musician Steven Malcolm will also give a live performance, and the skill competition gives the chance for someone to leave the event with $25,000.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online.

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