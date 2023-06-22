Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival returns to Ottawa County Fairgrounds June 24

Holland is trading in wooden shoes for kilts as the 2nd annual Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival and Highland Games return to Ottawa County Fairgrounds on June 23 & 24.

Friday night will start with a 21 and older celebration called Cèilidh (concert/party) in a huge Irish Pub tent, followed by an all-day festival on Saturday.

The Friday Night Cèilidh costs $20 and includes free admission to Saturday's festival, otherwise, admission to the Saturday festival only is $10.

On Saturday, eight Irish/Celtic bands will play in the huge tent in a family-friendly Irish Pub environment. Music includes Toby Bresnahan, Selkie, The Mona Shores Fiddlers, Uneven Ground, Ironwood, The Leprecons, CrossBow, and the Barley Saints.

In addition to music, there will be highland game demonstrations, dancing, and many other activities.

There will be ten Irish and Scottish food trucks/tents, plus Guinness, Harp, Smithwicks, Magners, a special local brew, hard seltzer, whiskey, and scotch. Celtic vendors will sell kilts, clothing, artwork, spices, jewelry, and carvings as well.

For a complete event schedule, visit HollandCelticFestival.org.