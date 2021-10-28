Holland Rescue Mission becomes Gateway Mission, plus expands assistance programs

For over 100 years, the Holland Rescue Mission has been there to help those in need, especially those who are homeless and struggling with addiction. After a century of helping the West Michigan community, Holland Rescue Mission will now be known as Gateway Mission and expanding its services to people who individuals who are not yet homeless.

Nearly all of the men and women who come to the Mission for food and shelter struggle with some level of addiction. So in order to try to improve the lives of people the Mission sees come through their doors, Gateway Mission would like to reach individuals before they find themselves homeless.

Beyond their addiction program, the Mission will work to expand other programs as well to reach out to people in need in West Michigan:

Expanded businesses to provide revenue and training opportunities for our program participants.

More intentional programs focus on Biblical addiction recovery that is open to the public.

Relocation of current and additional housing to a larger ministry campus near the Gateway Center.

To learn more, visit hollandrescue.org.

This segment is sponsored by Holland Rescue Mission (Gateway Mission.)