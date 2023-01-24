Holland Hospital offers specialty care for women's health

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, a time to recognize the importance of women taking charge of their care and drawing attention to the need to educate themselves on prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Dr. Kevin Brader from Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care shares insight on what women need to be on the lookout for when it comes to their health, and how they can utilize the health services at Holland Hospital.

To learn more about Holland Hospital Women’s Specialty Care, call (616)-748-5785 or visit hollandhospital.org/gynonc.