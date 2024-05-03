Certified nurse midwives help with delivery at Holland Hospital Boven Birth Center

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Choosing to bring a baby into this world is a huge decision, and that comes with other questions like how a mom wants to deliver. There are so many options when it comes to a birth plan, and now the Holland Hospital is offering moms care through certified nurse midwives.

Boven Birth Center offers the option to choose a certified nurse midwife (CNM), obstetrician, or family medicine provider to complement their other prenatal care and delivery services to support a mother’s birth plan.

Their comprehensive center is dedicated to giving moms the 5-Star experience they deserve as expecting mothers. The Boven Birth Center offers the space and amenities to ensure the highest standards for quality, safety, and comfort as you welcome your little one into your family. Boven Birth Center offers:

· Personalized Approach

· Natural Birth and Pain Management Options

· Breastfeeding Support

· Special Care Nursery

· Obstetric Hospitalist onsite 24/7

· Obstetric Emergency Department

Holland Hospital Boven Birth Center is located at 602 Michigan Avenue.

Learn more by visiting chooseboven.org or calling (616) 748-5760.