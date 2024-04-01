Watch Now
Holland egg farmer representing MI at White House Easter "EGGucation” Roll

Posted at 6:50 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 06:50:23-04

For nearly five decades, America’s egg farmers have presented the First Lady of the United States with the First Lady’s Commemorative Egg at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The time-honored Easter tradition celebrates America’s first ladies and the causes close to their hearts with a beautifully designed egg, hand-painted from a real chicken egg. In addition to presenting this special egg, America’s egg farmers donate more than 64,000 eggs used on the lawn during the event’s iconic egg roll, egg hunt, egg decorating, and egg-based food served to attendees.

This year, local egg farmer Tim Zweering in Holland, Michigan will be representing America’s egg farmers at the White House Easter “EGGucation” Roll on Monday, April 1. The event is a time-honored American tradition dating back to the 1870s.

Zweering joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about this honor, and how he will choose to represent egg farmers around the country at this event.

