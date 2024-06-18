Holland Celtic Festival celebrates Irish and Scottish culture on June 21 & 22

The Holland Celtic Society is inviting everyone to celebrate Irish and Scottish culture at the annual Celtic Festival in Holland on June 21 and 22.

The 3rd annual Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival and Highland Games features 16 Irish and Celtic bands on two stages over two days. Headlining Friday night’s “Ceilidh” are Canada’s favorites, The Mudmen. Saturday evening’s grand finale is The Devil’s Brigade (formerly The American Rogues).

Scottish Pipe and Drum bands will perform throughout the event, while area dance companies will perform Irish and Highland dance demonstrations on the United Federal Credit Union Dance Stage.

A full schedule of Highland Games will begin at 9:30 am on June 22, featuring more than 70 men and women athletes competing in nine events including caber-tossing, hammer-throwing, and other feats of strength.

Children will have fun in the kids’ area with games, coloring, temporary tattoos, and more. Food trucks and beverage tens are also available on sight.

The Festival will take place at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds on Ottawa Beach Road in Holland.

Friday tickets are $22.50 and include free return admission on Saturday as a bonus. Saturday tickets are just $12 per person, with those 15 and younger admitted free on Saturday due to the generosity of local sponsors.

