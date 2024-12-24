Holidays Happenings at the Ada Hotel

Ada Village is the perfect holiday backdrop with dining, shopping, and entertainment nestled into a quaint, festive downtown. Its newest addition, The Ada Hotel, provides a luxe place to stay, along with some special events planned for its first holiday season.

Christmas Movie Night- December 25

Join Ada Hotel in the lobby for a series of Christmas movies:



4 p.m. Polar Express

6 p.m. Elf

8 p.m. The Santa Clause

New Year's Eve- Disco Style- December 31

Dress to impress in your best retro-chic attire and boogie the night away under sparkling lights and groovy tunes. This exclusive celebration is the perfect way to create lasting memories as we count down to midnight and welcome the New Year in style.

Your ticket to the ultimate NYE experience includes:



Strolling appetizers

Exclusive access to Rix

Custom-designed cocktails

Party favors

A one-of-a-kind indoor-outdoor atmosphere

The party begins at 8 p.m. and costs $115 per person.

Winter Play and Stay Promotion- Now through January 31, 2025

Ski, snowboard, or tube at Cannonsburg and receive 20% off your stay at Ada Hotel!

Learn more about these special events by visiting adahotel.com.

