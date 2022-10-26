Holiday-themed performances and more coming up at the Grand Rapids Symphony

Amazing performances are taking the stage with the Grand Rapids Symphony this holiday season, including a popular soundtrack to a movie with local connections.

Organist Cameron Carpenter will be coming to perform with the GR Symphony on November 4 and 5. They will perform a concert dedicated to the king of instruments. Hear Barber’s Toccata Festiva as well as Poulenc’s G Minor Concerto which was specifically written for the organ, timpani, and strings.

Then on November 12 and 13, bring the whole family down for a Christmas celebration with La Sinfonía Navideña. It will be a concert held at the Salvation Army Kroc Center dedicated to holiday favorites like “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!,” ”Sleigh Ride,” “Mexico, Ángel y Pastor” Selections from "The Nutcracker," and much more!

Then watch a holiday classic, "The Polar Express," while listening to the soundtrack live in concert on November 18-20

Learn more about these performances and more at grsymphony.org.