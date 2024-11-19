Holiday lovers and Grinches can celebrate Christmas at The Holiday Whobilation on November 23

Looking for a fun way to get into the holiday spirit, even Grinches? The Holiday Whobilation is coming to Montcalm County on November 23, a family-friendly event embracing the holidays while supporting a great cause.

The Curious Clovers 4H club is hosting a charity "Grinch Fun Run" at the Montcalm County Fairgrounds in Greenville. Participants will dress up in their holiday ugly sweaters or favorite Whoville character.

There will also be a Christmas Market with craft vendors, as well as a pancake breakfast with Santa & Mrs. Claus.

The Holiday Whobilation will take place form 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a parking fee of $5 per vehicle.

Sign up for the fun run here.

