Our friends at Family Fare are helping to add some fun flare to your holiday table. In Day 8 of our Holiday Delights, here is how to make Raspberry and Almond-Topped Brie:

2 tbsp. raspberry preserves

8 oz. Brie (wheel or wedges)

1⁄4 cup chopped almonds

Spoon preserves over top of Brie. Evenly sprinkle almonds over preserves. Serve as an appetizer or as a dessert cheese following the main course.

