Holiday beauty essentials from MomHint to gift the beauty guru in your life

Whether you are looking for products to get yourself holiday ready or gifts for your loved ones, lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French from MomHint shares great holiday beauty ideas to carry you through the holiday season.

Stylist Secrets

• Eye Tees: These precision dual-tip applicators - pointed at one end and rounded at the other - are perfectly designed for blending, touch ups & lashes.

• Nail Tees: The Ultimate Salon Tool, these double-sided pointed precision tips are perfect for nail art, touch-ups and cuticles.

• Hair Tees: Get those perfectly tamed edges! These dual tip soft cotton applicators, designed with a pointed tip and a rounded tip which is ideal for precise edge taming, slicking and control.

• Wig Tees: For beautiful looking hair, these dual-tip soft cotton precision applicators, designed with a rounded tip and a flat tip which is ideal for adhesive application, touch-ups and blending.

Stila

• Meet The Icons 4-Piece Set - This iconic round-up of Stila’s cult faves brings the best and brightest to eyes, lips, and face. Collection includes:

o A travel-size Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Intense

o A full-size Huge™ Extreme Lash Mascara (Jet Black)

o A full-size Convertible Color Dual Lip & Cheek Cream in Lillium (Nude Pink)

o A travel-size Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in best-loved shade, Kitten (Shimmering Nude Pink)

• Stroke of Genius Eye Liner Duo - Two multi-tasking masters from the iconic Stay All Day® collection – #1 Liquid Eye Liner for seamless lining and defining in a satin finish and Smudge & Set Waterproof Gel Eye Liner for multiple eye looks. Two distinctive looks or one eye-mazing effect when you stack your classic black with

Silver Lining. This is your next-level eye duo. Set includes full sizes of:

o Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Intense Black (

o Stay All Day® Smudge & Set Waterproof Gel Eye Liner in Silver Lining

• Shine & Define Nude Lip Duo - This luxurious lip duo offers the ultimate lip looks alone or paired together. Calligraphy Lip Stain doubles as liner and stain for perfect lip defining and full-on color that lasts. Wear alone or top with Plumping Lip Glaze for glossy, plumped lips. In universal wear-with-all nude shades. Set includes:

o A full-size Calligraphy Lip Stain in Hillary (Warm Blush)

o A full-size Plumping Lip Glaze in Honey (Sheer Red)

L’Oréal Paris Colorsonic

• Only L’Oréal Paris, the inventor of hair color, could reinvent it. Introducing the next generation of at-home hair color,

• L'Oréal Paris’ NEW Colorsonic. The best color of your life is now as easy as brushing your hair.

• Developed and incubated by L'Oréal for 10 years, Colorsonic is the 1st hair color device of its kind, making hair coloring easier by automatically mixing and depositing formula right at the root to deliver long-lasting salon-like hair color at home.

• At the press of a button, in every stroke, Colorsonic freshly mixes colorant and developer (in a perfect 1:1 ratio), parts and saturates every hair strand (even in hard-to-reach areas like the back of your head) and distributes color evenly.

• The bristles move 300 times per minute and adjust their speed to perfectly deposit the right amount of formula for all hair types.

• Along with the device, Colorsonic brings L'Oréal Paris’ 1st multi-usage hair color cartridge – what you don’t use, you can save for the next time.

• Colorsonic’s palette of over 20 expertly crafted shades is free of ammonia, silicones, parabens, SLS, SLES, and phthalates, and every element of its packaging is thoughtfully designed with sustainability in mind.

• Colorsonic has been named one of Time Magazine’s Top 100 Inventions and CES Best of Innovation Awards Honoree.

Camofleur

• Camofleur is an elevated essentials collection made with amazing bamboo cotton fabric.

• It is natural, sustainable and chemical free and can be machine washed and dried.

• All day comfort, for any age

• Underwear has a unique built in panty liner that is absorbent, anti-microbial and leak proof

• Finally function and beauty combined.

• All products are designed and manufactured in North America.

• Camofleur was founded by 4 women who wanted to create what we and our daughters, friends and mothers have needed from our undergarments our whole lives.

• Your undergarments will feel and look as special as your holiday attire

Skincare Cosmetics

• We all want to take years off our face, to look younger and great, especially during the holidays.

• Here's a great skincare regimen. that will do just that!

• A proper regimen does 4 things:

o 1. CLEANSES the skin and face of makeup and impurities

o 2. TREATS the skin by depuffing undereye circles and brightening skin tone.

o 3. REPAIRS the skin by smoothing out wrinkles and firming up lines.

o 4. HYDRATES the skin by locking in moisture and enhancing the skin's natural glow.

• These Retinol products offer a great regimen that will CLEANSE, TREAT, REPAIR, and HYDRATE.

