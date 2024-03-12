Hockey, Hops & Hope, a tasty fundraiser for Easterseals MORC happening March 13

Easterseals MORC and the Grand Rapids Griffins are teaming up to help people with disabilities or other special needs with an evening of Hockey, Hops, and Hope, on March 13.

Sample wines and craft beers served by the players of the Grand Rapids Griffins, participate in an auction, all while raising funds for Easterseals MORC programs and services in West Michigan.

Hockey, Hops and Hope will take place at FOX Subaru on 28th Street from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $50 each, or two for $80. To purchase tickets, click here.