Hispanic Heritage Month: Soldadera Coffee

Looking for ways to participate in Hispanic Heritage Month? Support a Hispanic-owned business! It's as easy as taking a trip to the supermarket, specifically a local Meijer store.

Meijer invests in Hispanic communities, not only through financial donations but by selling their products in-store like Soldadera Coffee. Some of the founders of Soldadera Coffee came on the Morning Mix to discuss their journey into business, and how they partner with Meijer to put their product on the shelves.

Check out Hispanic Heritage Month displays in Meijer stores now through October 15 and visit Meijer.com to learn more about these Hispanic-owned businesses.

This segment is sponsored by Meijer.