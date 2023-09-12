Hispanic Heritage Fiesta celebrates Latin American cultures in Grand Haven on September 16

The rich variety of Latin American cultures will be showcased at the Hispanic Heritage Fiesta in Grand Haven and everyone's invited!

The Hispanic Heritage Fiesta, hosted by the Tri-Cities Puentes Initiative, will highlight Latin American cultures in all their rich variety and pay tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced and enriched our nation and society, particularly the Tri-Cities area.

Fiesta goers will enjoy live music, DJ, dance performances, children and youth activities as well as other cultural entertainment.

Food vendors and trucks will serve authentic cuisine at the Lynn Sherwood Waterfront Stadium. The beer tent will feature beer, margaritas, and Michaelmas.

Youth and kids' activities will be hosted at the Marina Waterfront.

The event will take place on September 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Click here for a full lineup of activities and performances.

To learn more, visit tcpuentes.org/fiesta/fiesta-2023.