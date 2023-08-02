Watch Now
Hispanic Festival returns to Calder Plaza for 45th year, August 4-6

Hosted by the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan
Posted at 11:12 AM, Aug 02, 2023
Let the fiesta begin! The Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival descends on Calder Plaza on Friday. It's West Michigan's premier annual celebration of the community's rich heritage, and there is so much culture to take in at this celebration.

For over 40 years the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan has held the Hispanic Festival. The event is the organization's largest event and fundraiser, expressing the heritage, culture, and traditions of the Latinx community.

There will be food, dancing, music, and so much more all weekend long.

Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival will take place from August 4-6.

Get updates on the festival on the Facebook event page.

