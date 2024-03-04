Watch Now
HIS Dance Academy presents "DESERT: A Good Samaritan Story"

Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 04, 2024
The art of ballet is meant to convey a story or message through movement; actions speak louder than words. HIS Dance Academy is stepping onto the stage with that message in their next production, DESERT: A Good Samaritan Story, on March 9.

Following the story of the good Samaritan from the Bible, the timeless parable comes to modern life through one young woman who helps bring peace between two tribes. In a world torn by conflict between two warring tribes, a heroic young girl emerges as a beacon of hope.

The ballet takes audiences on a journey through an extraordinary tale of bravery, humanity, and the power of hope. The ballet invites people to reflect on the challenging question posed in the Good Samaritan Story, “...And who is my neighbor?”

HIS Dance Ensemble will present this original contemporary ballet, written by Tassia Johnson and Hannah Sullivan at 1 and 4:30 p.m.

Performances will be held at DeVos Center for Arts and Worship.

Tickets may be purchased online at dcaw.org.

