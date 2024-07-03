Heykoop Veteran Memorial Car Show & Benefit takes place July 6

Active military and veterans are the reason our country can get together with friends and family to celebrate our freedom on Independence Day.

The Heykoop Veteran Memorial Car Show & Benefit on July 6 ensures those veterans are supported while providing an opportunity to celebrate the holiday weekend in a fun way.

8th Annual Heykoop Veteran Memorial Car Show & Benefit will take place at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. People are invited to bring their vehicles to the show to put on display for a chance to win prizes. There are multiple categories including motorcycles, trucks, jeeps, and tribute vehicles.

There will also be silent auctions, raffle bags, live auctions, and an amazing door prize consisting of Lighthouse For Veterans swag and a Large Door Prize.

Registration takes place from 8 to 10 a.m., the Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pre-register online before Friday for $10, otherwise registration costs $20 at the gate day of the event. Spectators can attend the event for free. All proceeds go to Lighthouse For Veterans and the fight against Veteran suicide.

Learn more by visiting lighthouseforveterans.org or facebook.com/lighthouseforveterans.

