Hero Services prepare to host "Strikes for Stripes" softball game

The non-profit Hero Services provide resources to local veterans, first responders, and healthcare professionals. For the fourth year in a row, the organization is holding their "Strikes for Stripes" softball game, featuring local veterans playing against local first responders. The event will be at Cornerstone University's Dewitt Field on September 13.

Gates open at 5 P.M., with a pre-game ceremony beginning at 6:30. A "touch a truck" show featuring military and emergency vehicles will be on display. A 9/11 memorial walkway will be available as well, featuring newspaper articles and infographics about the events of September 11, 2001. A new addition this year will be a "Towers of the Fallen" memorial, featuring dog tags of those lost in the line of duty at Ground Zero and wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Admission is $20, while those ages 12 and under get in for free. All event proceeds will benefit the Hero Services Relief Fund and the Hero Services Wellness Program, ensuring veterans and first responders receive mental health resources.

Jordan White from Hero Services returned to the Mix to discuss the event's growth.

Visit heroservicesofwm.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

