Hero Services brings rodeo event to West Michigan

Hero Services is a non-profit organization that provides resources to local heroes: veterans, first responders, and healthcare professionals. They host various events throughout the year to provide for their Services Relief Fund and Services Wellness Program; the latter providing mental health resources to veterans and first responders.

A first of its kind event, a rodeo, will make its way to the Grand Agricultural Center of West Michigan in Lowell on Friday, August 22 and Saturday, August 23 at 7 P.M. both days, with pre-event activities taking place Saturday afternoon.

Working with Flying Star Rodeo Productions, a full rodeo lineup is expected, including bull and bronc riding, roping, barrel racing, and more. The Hero Services Rodeo will also coincide with Flying Star's 2025 Rodeo Series finals.

General admission is $20 for attendees 13 and older for one-day tickets. Children aged five to twelve will cost $8 for one-day tickets. All event proceeds will go back to Hero Services of West Michigan and their programs.

Hero Services Founder and President, Jordan White, visited the Mix to discuss the organization's growth and what attendees can look forward to at the rodeo!

Visit heroservicesofwm.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

