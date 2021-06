Here's the Frederik Meijer Gardens Summer Concert lineup

Top-notch artists will once again make a stop in West Michigan as Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park Summer Concert Series start up again this summer.

Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens lineup:

Preservation Hall Jazz Band with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 18, $73 presale | $76 member | $78 public

The Grand Rapids Symphony conducted by Bob Bernhardt, Principal Pops Conductor, July 22, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

The Verve Pipe, July 24, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public

Collective Soul, July 25, $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public

Pink Martini (featuring China Forbes) with the Grand Rapids Symphony, July 29, $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public

Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), August 5, $38 presale | $41 member | $43 public

Kansas, August 6, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Emmylou Harris + Los Lobos, August 8, $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Harry Connick, Jr. and His Band – Time to Play!, August 9, $100 presale | $103 member | $105 public

America, August 11, $62 presale | $65 member | $67 publicUmphrey’s McGee, August 12, $44 presale | $47 member | $49 public

Mat Kearney, August 13, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

Shakey Graves, August 16, $37 presale | $40 member | $42 public

Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro, August 18, $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public

38 Special, August 19, $53 presale | $56 member | $58 public

The Beach Boys, August 20, $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public

Squeeze, August 22, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Ani DiFranco, August 23, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

Colin Hay of Men at Work, August 26, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, August 27, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public

Old Crow Medicine Show, August 29, $49 presale | $52 member | $54 public

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, September 1, $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public

Indigo Girls, September 2, $56 presale | $59 member | $61 public

O.A.R., September 9, $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama, September 12, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

Toad the Wet Sprocket, September 15, $42 presale | $45 member | $47 public

Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo, September 16, $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Lettuce + Galactic featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, September 19, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

Members may buy tickets during the members-only presale beginning at 9 a.m. on June 26. Sales to the public begin at 9 a.m., July 10.

View a complete list of performers, concert dates, and purchase tickets at meijergardens.org/concerts or call 1-888-957-1580.