Here's the complete schedule of Fall programming coming to Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

There are many wonderful learning opportunities around West Michigan, and Grand Rapids is proud to be home to one of the 15 presidential libraries in the country. This fall, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will have a wide variety of unique programming both in-person and virtually.

Here is a list of programs and lectures coming to the museum this fall:

Russia: Revolution and Civil War with Sir Antony Beevor

Tuesday, October 11, at noon

VIRTUAL ONLY

Watergate Girl with Jill Wine-Banks

Wednesday, October 12 at 7 p.m.

Connected Soldiers & Ukraine War with John Spencer

Wednesday, November 9 at 7 p.m.

Becoming FDR with Jonathan Darman

Wednesday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

To register for these lectures to ensure a spot, or learn more about the exhibits and programs offered at the museum, visit fordlibrarymuseum.gov or call (616) 254-0400.