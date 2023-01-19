Here's a peak at what you can find at Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

A new year may have people itching to do some home renovations, or maybe even build that perfect house. DIY-ers or pairing designers can find the latest trends and businesses to help achieve their dream home at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at DeVos Place this weekend.

Nearly 200 exhibitors will be inside the vendor hall to help envision and complete large or small projects in the home. Vendors include builders, contractors, remodelers, interior designers, home repair services, and more.

There will also be a Designer Showcase, a collection of 10 completely finished rooms by the area’s best interior designers and furniture retailers using the latest colors, styles, products, and trends.

Featured guests at the expo will be giving seminars on the Build-It Stage to discuss topics from planning a project through financing and contracting, DIY considerations, and the latest products and innovations.

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show will take place on January 20-22 at DeVos Place.

Single-day tickets cost $12. Donate old kitchen cabinets or appliances to Habitat for Humanity of Kent County’s ReStore (Alpine or Division location) and receive 2 free admissions to the show. Or simply visit either ReStore location to get a discount code for $2 off admission.

To learn more about vendors appearing at the show, visit buildremodelgr.com.