Here are fun ways to celebrate winter holidays at Soaring Eagle properties

Mt Pleasant is an easy drive from the Greater Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo area, where travelers will find the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, as well as their waterpark. Check out all the fun events coming up at their properties.

Is school canceled due to the weather? If road conditions allow, treat the kids to a day at the water park for only $10 per kid. Children 3 and under get in for free. Call (989)-817-4801 to check availability prior to arrival, and be sure to mention the snow pass rate.

During the month of December, Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel will be celebrating Holly Jolly Dayz! There's so much going on, but a few highlights include a visit with Santa and reindeer, crystal engraving, a hot cocoa bar, and a DJ dance party.

Have breakfast with Santa on December 11 and 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Family Restaurant. It's just $20 for adults, and children 12 and under eat for $12. The buffet includes an omelet station, biscuits and gravy, bagels with cream cheese, and so much more.

The Casino and Resort will be having special deals at the spa, so come and relax for a while! During the month of December, enjoy their Merry Magical Facial for just $85 per person. It's 50 minutes of relaxation, and customers will get a free gift with the service while supplies last.

Also in December, enjoy the 50-minute gingerbread wrap for just $80 per person.

Find more details on all these events and more by heading to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or soaringeaglecasino.com.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle properties.