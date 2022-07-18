Help United Way of Ottawa & Allegan Counties Stuff the Bus!

While parents may not want to think about back-to-school shopping yet, others are wondering how they're going to be able to afford those school supplies for their kids. United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties want to help these kids out, and are asking people to help them Stuff the Bus with school supplies for these families in need.

Each year, United Way of Ottawa & Allegan Counties partners with local partners to collect donations of school supplies to provide backpacks filled with classroom essentials to elementary, middle, and high school students from low-income families in Ottawa and Allegan County.

Check out the complete supply list of items United Way will be collecting:

Backpacks

Clorox Wipes

Dry Erase Markers & Erasers

Scissors

Glue Sticks

Pencil Boxes

Canvas Pencil/Supply Cases

Pencil Sharpeners

Pencils

Large Erasers

Pen

Crayons/colored Pencils

Washable Markers

Folders

Spiral Notebooks

Loose Leaf and/or Notebooks

Composition Notebooks

3-ring Binders

Post-it Notes

Two-pocket Folders

Pencil Top Erasers

Construction Paper

Cardstock/tagboard

Hand Sanitizer

Face Masks

Highlighters

Blank Notecards

Index Cards

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Items will be collected now through August 1. Companies and individuals can also drop off donations on August 2 at the following locations during business hours:

Coopersville Area District Library

333 Ottawa St., Coopersville, MI 49404



333 Ottawa St., Coopersville, MI 49404 Loutit District Library

407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417



407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417 Greater Ottawa County United Way

Third Floor Lobby

115 Clover St., Holland, MI 49423

To receive a free Backpack Full of School Supplies, families can visit these locations at the following times:

Saturday, August 13, from 12pm- 4pm

The Salvation Army Holland

130 E. Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424

Kids must be present to receive a backpack with school supplies. No pre-registration is required and no income guidelines.

Saturday, August 20

The Salvation Army Grand Haven

310 N Despelder St, Grand Haven, MI 49417

REGISTRATION REQUIRED in-person, by appointment only, July 11 - August 5. To schedule an appointment call (616)-842-3380.

Click here to learn more.

