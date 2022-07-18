Help United Way of Ottawa & Allegan Counties Stuff the Bus!

While parents may not want to think about back-to-school shopping yet, others are wondering how they're going to be able to afford those school supplies for their kids. United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties want to help these kids out, and are asking people to help them Stuff the Bus with school supplies for these families in need.
Each year, United Way of Ottawa & Allegan Counties partners with local partners to collect donations of school supplies to provide backpacks filled with classroom essentials to elementary, middle, and high school students from low-income families in Ottawa and Allegan County.
Check out the complete supply list of items United Way will be collecting:
- Backpacks
- Clorox Wipes
- Dry Erase Markers & Erasers
- Scissors
- Glue Sticks
- Pencil Boxes
- Canvas Pencil/Supply Cases
- Pencil Sharpeners
- Pencils
- Large Erasers
- Pen
- Crayons/colored Pencils
- Washable Markers
- Folders
- Spiral Notebooks
- Loose Leaf and/or Notebooks
- Composition Notebooks
- 3-ring Binders
- Post-it Notes
- Two-pocket Folders
- Pencil Top Erasers
- Construction Paper
- Cardstock/tagboard
- Hand Sanitizer
- Face Masks
- Highlighters
- Blank Notecards
- Index Cards
Monetary donations will also be accepted. Items will be collected now through August 1. Companies and individuals can also drop off donations on August 2 at the following locations during business hours:
- Coopersville Area District Library
333 Ottawa St., Coopersville, MI 49404
- Loutit District Library
407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417
- Greater Ottawa County United Way
Third Floor Lobby
115 Clover St., Holland, MI 49423
To receive a free Backpack Full of School Supplies, families can visit these locations at the following times:
Saturday, August 13, from 12pm- 4pm
- The Salvation Army Holland
130 E. Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424
Kids must be present to receive a backpack with school supplies. No pre-registration is required and no income guidelines.
Saturday, August 20
- The Salvation Army Grand Haven
310 N Despelder St, Grand Haven, MI 49417
REGISTRATION REQUIRED in-person, by appointment only, July 11 - August 5. To schedule an appointment call (616)-842-3380.
Click here to learn more.
This segment is sponsored by the Ottawa County United Way