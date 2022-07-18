Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Help United Way of Ottawa & Allegan Counties Stuff the Bus!

Collecting donations now through Aug. 1
Videos
Help United Way of Ottawa & Allegan Counties to Stuff the Bus!
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 09:59:12-04

While parents may not want to think about back-to-school shopping yet, others are wondering how they're going to be able to afford those school supplies for their kids. United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties want to help these kids out, and are asking people to help them Stuff the Bus with school supplies for these families in need.

Each year, United Way of Ottawa & Allegan Counties partners with local partners to collect donations of school supplies to provide backpacks filled with classroom essentials to elementary, middle, and high school students from low-income families in Ottawa and Allegan County.

Check out the complete supply list of items United Way will be collecting:

  • Backpacks
  • Clorox Wipes
  • Dry Erase Markers & Erasers
  • Scissors
  • Glue Sticks
  • Pencil Boxes
  • Canvas Pencil/Supply Cases
  • Pencil Sharpeners
  • Pencils
  • Large Erasers
  • Pen
  • Crayons/colored Pencils
  • Washable Markers
  • Folders
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Loose Leaf and/or Notebooks
  • Composition Notebooks
  • 3-ring Binders
  • Post-it Notes
  • Two-pocket Folders
  • Pencil Top Erasers
  • Construction Paper
  • Cardstock/tagboard
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Face Masks
  • Highlighters
  • Blank Notecards
  • Index Cards

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Items will be collected now through August 1. Companies and individuals can also drop off donations on August 2 at the following locations during business hours:

  • Coopersville Area District Library
    333 Ottawa St., Coopersville, MI 49404
     
  • Loutit District Library
    407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417
     
  • Greater Ottawa County United Way
    Third Floor Lobby
    115 Clover St., Holland, MI 49423

To receive a free Backpack Full of School Supplies, families can visit these locations at the following times:

Saturday, August 13, from 12pm- 4pm

  • The Salvation Army Holland
    130 E. Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424

Kids must be present to receive a backpack with school supplies. No pre-registration is required and no income guidelines.

Saturday, August 20

  • The Salvation Army Grand Haven
    310 N Despelder St, Grand Haven, MI 49417

REGISTRATION REQUIRED in-person, by appointment only, July 11 - August 5. To schedule an appointment call (616)-842-3380.

Click here to learn more.

This segment is sponsored by the Ottawa County United Way

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rair_Promo_Governor_Primary_Debate_960x720.png

Election 2022

GOP Gubernatorial Debate