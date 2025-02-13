Help support Enriched Living with Mystery at the Mansion

Enriched Livingoperates several different houses around West Michigan that offer 24/7 care for adults living with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The need is great, and there is a long waiting list to get in. To help accommodate more individuals, the organization is hosting its first large-scale fundrasier, Mystery at the Mansion. It's a formal event, that includes a professional murder-mystery company that will get everyone into the game. Plus, there's live music, appetizers, dinner and an open bar. The event is March 7 at 6:30 at Venue 3Two. Single tickets are $150, and there are other sponsorships available.