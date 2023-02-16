Help raise money for senior care services at Heels for Meals & More

Help AgeWell Services raise funds to continue assisting the elderly in West Michigan at their Heels for Meals & More fundraiser.

The fundraiser will feature food, drink, live music, a live and silent auction, the best shoe contest, and more.

New this year, the event will feature an easy online platform to assist with ticket purchasing, online auctions, and live auction bidding.

Heels for Meals will take place at the Trillium Event Center in Spring Lake on April 22.

Individual tickets cost $60, Table (8 guests) $420

Money raised helps to fund programs for those 60 and over in Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties, including Meals on Wheels.

For more information, visit agewellservices.org/heels-for-meals.