Help raise money for Harbor Hospice Foundation at Beanies, Brunch, and Brews on Oct. 22

Hospice Care is never easy to talk about, but it's a critical stage for many families for end-of-life care. Harbor Hospice in Muskegon serves five counties in West Michigan, giving patients and their families dignity and control through caregivers, staff, and volunteers.

On Saturday, October 22, Harbor Hospice Foundation is hosting Beanies, Brunch, and Brews as a fun way to help educate the community about what they do while raising money to help fund their services.

The event will have live music, great brunch food, outdoor games, pours of craft beers from Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, and mini brunch selections from Hearthstone, Soul Filled Catering, Hey Sugar, Whipped, a Brunch Truck, Morat’s Bakery, Brunch House, Yummy Delights on Lakeside, and The Only Cannoli.

All money raised will help support community-based hospice and palliative care programs and services.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Pigeon Hill Brewing Production Facility. Live entertainment will be provided by Serita’s Black Rose.

General admission tickets are $30, and VIP tickets are $60. Ticket prices will go up the day of to $35. Attendees must be 21 or older.

The event will go from noon to 3 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more at harborhospicemi.org.