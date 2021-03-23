Help preserve Michigan's wildlife by joining John Ball Zoo's FrogWatch program

Spring is right around the corner, which means Michigan's wildlife is going to start showing up all over the place, like frogs! But how does Michigan ensure wildlife continues to thrive for generations to come? John Ball Zoo's FrogWatch program is a great example of how the community can help preserve the natural habitat of West Michigan.

FrogWatch USA is a citizen science program of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Anyone can join FrogWatch and help contribute valuable information to scientists studying amphibians! This citizen science program provides individuals, groups, and families the opportunity to learn about wetlands in their communities and report data on the calls of local frogs and toads.

To be part of the FrogWatch program, register for the information and training session on Saturday, March 27, from 3-5 p.m. The session will teach volunteers the importance of amphibians, identifying frog species, and how to properly observe frogs in the area.

Volunteers are asked to commit to collecting data approximately once a week for about 10 minutes during the season.

To learn more about the Frog Watch program, visit jbzoo.org/frogwatch.

Also to learn more about the conservation efforts happening in Michigan, visit hereformioutdoors.org.