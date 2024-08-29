Help paint a public mural at Treetop Collective's "Building Belonging through Community Art"

Treetops Collective is hosting a mural painting block party, aiming to bring the refugee, immigrant, and West Michigan community together through art.

On September 14, The SECA neighborhood and Grand Rapids refugee and immigrant community are invited to participate in this paint-by-number mural experience at Building Belonging through Community Art.

The mural painting will take place in the parking lot outside their newly renovated building at 906 Division Ave S. Contribute to the interactive mural and enjoy music, food, and shopping from local vendors

The event will take place from 12-4 p.m.

The block party and mural will contribute to Treetops Collective’s mission of supporting a connected community in which New American neighbors have opportunities to flourish and find true belonging.

Learn more about this event and more by visiting treetopscollective.org or calling (616) 600-8485.

