Help North Kent Connect fill pantry with food & toys in time for the holidays

North Kent Connect is an organization in West Michigan many people rely on for economic independence and support. Now the organization is asking for support from the community to help further its mission this holiday season by asking for food and toy donations.

North Kent Connect is asking for the following types of food donations to help fill its pantry:



Canned Fruit

Canned Chicken and Runa

Canned Pasta Sauce (no glass)

Canned Soup

Canned Veggies

Cereal

Laundry Detergent

Also with the holidays coming soon, North Kent Connect is also asking donors to bring a gift to their Tree of Hope. They will be collecting new, unwrapped gifts for infants through high school seniors so clients can shop for Christmas and choose items for each child in their family.

Local churches can participate by picking up gift tags for their decorated tree at church, and gifts can be brought directly to NKC until Friday, December 9.

Bring items to North Kent Connect by Friday, December 9. Gift donation bins will be inside the Main Entrance (on the north side), and in the Thrift Store. Food donation bins will be in the Food Donation area (north side).

Food and toys will be distributed the week of December 13, with any excess gifts will be placed in the North Kent Connect thrift store. All proceeds stay local to benefit families and programs in West Michigan.

Can't make it in person to donate? North Kent Connect has an Amazon wish list to help make shopping easier.

Learn more about the programs and services the organization provides at nkconnect.org.