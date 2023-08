A Muskegon chef has made it to the semi-finals in Carla Hall's Favorite Chef contest.

Lakisha Harris is a self-taught home chef and philanthropist, hoping to elevate the way others view & accept “soul food “ as an upscale cuisine.

The winner will be featured in Taste of Home Magazine, and take home $25,000!

Voting for Semi-Finalists ends Thursday, August 3 at 7 p.m. PDT. Vote for Lakisha here.