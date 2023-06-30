Help keep our waterways clean by volunteering with the Muskegon River Trash Bash

The Muskegon River is sadly filled with garbage year after year; items like cans and bottles, shoes, and even bicycles plague its waterways. Help clean up the river and save the planet by participating in the Muskegon River Trash Bash.

For the entire month of August, the MRWA, along with their partner, Ice Mountain, are asking for volunteers to tackle the trash accumulated in and along the 219-mile-long river.

Volunteers will need to sign up in teams. Each team determines a time, location, and approach for their clean-up to take place during the month of August. All qualifying participants are eligible for the Trash Bash prize drawings - which include kayaks, fishing gear, and much more.

The 2022 Trash Bash participants collected and removed approximately 2000 pounds of garbage from the waterways.

The Muskegon River Trash Bash registration is open July 1-31. Clean-up will take place August 1-31.

To learn more, visit MRWA.org/TrashBash.